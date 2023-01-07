Saturday, 7 January 2023

Reparation after hit by truck

    A Queenstown man hit by a truck in October has received reparation.

    Harry Hartstone (22) was hit by a Countdown delivery truck while cycling in Frankton Rd in October.

    Mr Hartstone had sought compensation for his written-off $3500 bike for almost two months after the crash, with no result.

    Mr Hartstone was later contacted and told he would receive compensation.

    A Countdown spokesman said an investigation was undertaken by the supermarket giant following the crash.

    Their investigation found the driver was "not entirely at fault" but said they would cover the cost of Mr Hartstone’s replacement bike "as a gesture of goodwill".

     

