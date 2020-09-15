Tuesday, 15 September 2020

Rescue exercise to take place on Kawarau River

    1. Regions
    2. Queenstown

    Queenstown tourism operator Go Orange is holding an ‘‘emergency response exercise’’ on the Kawarau River tomorrow afternoon.

    Wayfare corporate communications manager Tsehai Tiffin said the subsidiary company’s jetboats and Queenstown ferries/water taxis had scheduled the routine safety drill between 3pm and 6pm.

    It would include several scenarios involving people in the water and ‘‘rescues’’ taking place, with communication via a private radio channel.

    The Queenstown Lakes District Council harbourmaster and emergency services had been notified.

    The ferry service would not be affected and would continue to run as usual, however, Go Orange would not be running any other passenger trips during that time.

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter