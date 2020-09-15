Rescue exercise to take place on Kawarau River

Queenstown tourism operator Go Orange is holding an ‘‘emergency response exercise’’ on the Kawarau River tomorrow afternoon.

Wayfare corporate communications manager Tsehai Tiffin said the subsidiary company’s jetboats and Queenstown ferries/water taxis had scheduled the routine safety drill between 3pm and 6pm.

It would include several scenarios involving people in the water and ‘‘rescues’’ taking place, with communication via a private radio channel.

The Queenstown Lakes District Council harbourmaster and emergency services had been notified.

The ferry service would not be affected and would continue to run as usual, however, Go Orange would not be running any other passenger trips during that time.