Resealing to begin

Resealing of sections of State Highway 6 in the Kawarau Gorge and at the intersection with Jack Hanley Dr is planned to start on Saturday, although the work will occur at night.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said given the amount of traffic during the day on SH6, work would be completed at night with rolling closures.

Apart from the Saturday start at 10pm, work would begin at 9pm and end at 5am.

The road will open at least once an hour and waiting vehicles will be piloted through the site.

The work will start on SH6 at Kawarau Gorge from Victoria Flats Bridge to east of Pearson Rd.

Work on the Crown Range intersection to the bungy bridge will start next Tuesday, while the work on the SH6 intersection with Jack Hanley Dr is scheduled for November 24.

All work is dependent on the weather.

Speed restrictions will be in place following the works, to allow the seal to bed in properly.