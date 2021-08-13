Skip to main content
Queenstown
20
|
6
Friday,
Fri,
3
September
Sep
2021
News
Dunedin
DCC
Crime
Campus
Health
The Star
The South Today
National
The Star
International
Opinion
Editorial
Opinion
100 years ago
Southern Say
Australia
Politics
ODTtv
Your News
Slideshow Section
Sport
Olympics
Rugby
Cricket
Football
Netball
League
Golf
Racing
Basketball
Motorsport
Hockey
Other Sport
Life & Style
Food & Wine
Fresh Winter Edition
Ask a Chef
News & Features
Chef's Garden
Recipes
Wine Reviews
Home & Garden
Magazine
Resilient
Travel
Fashion
Design for Living
Wedding Guide
New World Wine Awards Top 50
Entertainment
Film
Music
Theatre
Books
Arts
Gaming
Dance
ODT Quiz
Television
Business
Farming
Local Business
Property
Technology
Regions
Queenstown
Wanaka
Central Otago
North Otago
South Otago
Southland
Canterbury
West Coast
Features
Education Guide
Wedding Guide
Healthcare Providers
Conferences and Venues
Free Classifieds
Explore Dunedin
Sponsored content
Design for Living
Southern Snow
Southern Television
Video
Rural life
Queenstown
Ad features 9.5m-long ‘SubBoat’ on lake
It's not your normal chicken teriyaki Subway.
Average rates increase lower than planned
Higher-than-predicted growth in Queenstown Lakes property values means the average rates increase will be lower than expected.
Resident’s creative efforts stack up well
Queenstown resident Jeff Hylton is showing stacks of creativity.
Youths sought over chicken nickin'
Two youths snatched a $90 order of KFC at the drive-through window of an outlet in central Queenstown last night before running off.
Tourism operators ‘struggling’
The stress of riding the emotional rollercoaster of Covid-19 is being compounded by uncertainty about New Zealand’s recovery plan, Queenstown tourism operators say.
Go Bus drivers waiting
Some Otago bus drivers are finally receiving the living wage and have received a year’s back-pay, while others are still waiting.
Lake-crossing paddle boarder charged with Covid breach
A stand-up paddle boarder who made a double crossing of Lake Wakatipu from Queenstown yesterday has been charged with breaching Covid-19 rules.
More support for resort firms urged
With the economic situation in Queenstown unlikely to improve any time soon, the mayor is calling on the Government to support businesses in the region struggling with the impact of the lockdown.
Family’s photo competition entry rocks
All they really want to do is break free, spread their wings, be able to easy come and easy go, ride their bicycle wherever they like, or play a game with friends - actually, they want it all.
Sallies ‘over the moon’ as grant boosts building mission
A new Queenstown service hub is within reach, following a $350,000 grant from the Central Lakes Trust.
Cancellation of music festival ‘right decision’
The week-long winter music festival Snowboxx has been canned.
Vaccine uptake increases since lockdown
Vaccination numbers in Queenstown Lakes have skyrocketed since the Covid-19 Alert Level 4 lockdown was announced on August 17.
More than 50 on Q'town trail when woman crashed: Police
Police are reminding people to abstain from any exercise activity during Alert Level 4 which could result in the need for emergency services following a mountain biker's rescue in Queenstown yesterday.
Queenstown loses out with cancellation of Winter Pride festival
One of the biggest festivals on Queenstown's calendar has been cancelled as a result of yesterday's lockdown announcement.
Mountain biker airlifted to hospital with head injury
A mountain biker has been flown to Dunedin Hospital with a suspected head injury after an accident in Queenstown this afternoon.
Next few months ‘horrific’ for Queenstown
A Queenstown hotelier is "really pessimistic" over the resort’s tourism prospects for the next three or four months.
Skifield operators’ fingers crossed for alert level drop
Otago's skifields are waiting for a decision on whether the South Island drops down an alert level today.
Arrowtown ward only topic of discussion
The merits or otherwise of Arrowtown keeping its own councillor was the sole point of discussion during an online public hearing yesterday on proposed changes to representation in the Queenstown...
Drive-through jabs popular
A line of about 200 vehicles stretches around a rugby field at a drive-through Covid-19 vaccination clinic at the Queenstown Events Centre yesterday.
Social services working together
Queenstown Lakes social services are operating as essential services under Level 4 protocols.
