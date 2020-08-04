Residents urged to get tested

Do your bit Queenstown.

That is the message from director-general of health Ashley Bloomfield, who has shared a video urging Queenstown residents to do their bit and get a Covid-19 test, as authorities try to rule out the possibility of undetected community transmission in the town.

Dr Bloomfield shared the video yesterday after it was earlier revealed by the Ministry of Health there were two new Covid-19 cases in managed isolation.

A pop-up testing site is being set up in the Pak’nSave car park in Frankton today from 9am to 5pm.

"I’m strongly encouraging you, if you have symptoms, or even if you don’t have symptoms, to go to the Pak’nSave tomorrow ... to have a test.

"Please do your bit, go and get a swab tomorrow," Dr Bloomfield said in the video.

Organisers of the pop-up testing and Queenstown Mayor Jim Boult also urged people to get tested.

Mayor Jim Boult

WellSouth chief executive Andrew Swanson-Dobbs said it aimed to get 300 people there and anybody could get a test.

“We hope there are no more people in the community with Covid — we want to prove that the town is Covid-free.”

The blitz comes after a man who stayed in Queenstown from July 1 to July 4 later tested positive for Covid-19.

Mr Boult asked employers to encourage their staff to get tested and allow employees time off to do so, RNZ reported.

A WellSouth spokeswoman said 250 Covid-19 swabs were taken in the Southern district on Friday.

Far fewer tests were carried out at the weekend — 58 on Saturday and 31 on Sunday.

By mid-afternoon yesterday, 126 swabs had been taken.