Resort bucks trend for average house price

The national residential property market’s downward trajectory has eased slightly for the second month in a row – but Queenstown is continuing to buck the trend.

The latest QV House Price Index shows home values decreased by 3.4% nationally over the three months to the end of May 2023 — a slight improvement on the 3.5% quarterly reduction in April and the 3.9% quarterly reduction in March.

The average value is $888,930. That figure is 13.7% lower than the same time last year and 20.2% higher than its pre-Covid-19 level.

The average rate of home value decline has slowed this quarter in 11 of the country’s 16 largest urban areas — including in Auckland (-2.3%), Hamilton (-2%), Christchurch (-2.5%) and Wellington (-2.6%).

The latter’s average rate of decline has even dropped below the national average (-3.4%) for the first time since the downturn began.

Queenstown once again managed to buck a downward trend among the main centres, with home values rising by an average of 2.4% for the May quarter.

The latest QV House Price Index shows homes in Queenstown were worth 3.1% more on average at the end of May 2023 than at the same time last year.

Though the average home value went down 1.1% to $1,718,497 in May, that figure is still up 2.4% for the quarter.

While there were reduced sales volumes, prices were fuelled by tourism getting back on its feet and a shortage of housing in the area.

Quotable Value (QV) operations manager James Wilson said it was still too soon to call this the bottom of the market.

"It is still very early days and sales volumes remain low across the country. We would still need a few more months of continued softening to claim conclusively that we’re at the bottom of the market," he said.

"When the market does hit bottom, we won’t suddenly see values begin to increase across the board. Instead, what we’re likely to see is a bumpy landing, with some centres reaching the bottom of their descent before others. Certain locations and property types may begin to experience some growth sooner rather than later, whereas others may remain flat or continue to soften for a period."

Mr Wilson said there still remained a high level of uncertainty within the market overall.

Home values have continued to ebb away in Dunedin, albeit at a discounted rate in May.

The latest QV House Price Index shows the city’s average home value decreased by 2.8% this quarter to $617,545, which is a slightly slower rate than the 3.1% quarterly decline reported in last month’s index.

The average home value is now 11.5% lower than at the end of May last year.

QV registered valuer Rebecca Johnston said the number of real estate listings had dropped across the city in May, with a continued shortage of rental properties.

Residential property values all but broke even in Invercargill last month.

The city’s average home value went down just 0.2% to $454,159 in May. However, that figure is still 7.1% lower than the same time last year — including a reduction of 2.1% for this quarter.

