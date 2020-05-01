Resort fixture adapting for new normal

Fergburger staff wear masks as they prepare the outlet for reopening today under Covid-19 Level 3 conditions. PHOTO: MATTHEW MCKEW

Popular burger bar Fergburger in Queenstown is to reopen today.

The tourist hot spot usually had hundreds waiting in line each day, but general manager Steve Bradley did not expect the usual footfall.

"We are expecting a busy first few days and then the new reality," he said.

"We have got a very long road back, some very quiet times and expect to see our friendly, smiley locals."

Mr Bradley said the business wanted to take a few extra days to prepare after New Zealand moved to Level 3.

Staff had returned to work on Tuesday to clean and repaint the venue, as well as plan for changes in operation.

We have got to go back 15 years and redesign everything in the way we operate.”