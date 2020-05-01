Friday, 1 May 2020

Resort fixture adapting for new normal

    By Matthew Mckew
    1. Regions
    2. Queenstown

    Fergburger staff wear masks as they prepare the outlet for reopening today under Covid-19 Level 3...
    Fergburger staff wear masks as they prepare the outlet for reopening today under Covid-19 Level 3 conditions. PHOTO: MATTHEW MCKEW
    Popular burger bar Fergburger in Queenstown is to reopen today.

    The tourist hot spot usually had hundreds waiting in line each day, but general manager Steve Bradley did not expect the usual footfall.

    "We are expecting a busy first few days and then the new reality," he said.

    "We have got a very long road back, some very quiet times and expect to see our friendly, smiley locals."

    Mr Bradley said the business wanted to take a few extra days to prepare after New Zealand moved to Level 3.

    Staff had returned to work on Tuesday to clean and repaint the venue, as well as plan for changes in operation.

    We have got to go back 15 years and redesign everything in the way we operate.”

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Local journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Otago Daily Times reporters and photographers continue to bring you the stories that matter. For more than 158 years our journalists have provided readers with local news you can trust. This is more important now than ever.

    As advertising drops off during the pandemic, support from our readers is crucial. You can help us continue to bring you news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter