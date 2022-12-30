Friday, 30 December 2022

Reward offered for lost dog

    By Tracey Roxburgh
    Missing emotional support dog, Louie. Photo: Supplied
    A Queenstown woman has offered a financial reward to anyone who is able to bring home her emotional support dog.

    Barbara Volkart Jacobi, originally from Brazil, said she suffered from anxiety and depression.

    Two-year-old Louie, who she has had since he was a puppy, was her healer.

    While she was a New Zealand resident, and has lived in the country for the past six years, Ms Volkart Jacobi said life could be lonely, but Louie was her constant companion.

    "He is my everything."

    However, the Shih Tzu-Chihuahua cross did not return from an impromptu rabbit hunt on Ms Volkart Jacobi’s Arthurs Point lifestyle block on December 23.

    Since then, his devastated owner had exhausted all options, including paying a psychic, trying to find a tracking dog and a metal detector, to help with the search.

    She was offering a $1000 reward for his safe return.

    "Everything I can do to find Louie, I am doing," she said.

    "It’s been the worst Christmas and time of my life."

    tracey.roxburgh@odt.co.nz

     

