Rivers will be roaring during race

Four-time world champ Canadian Gord Humphrey, pictured burning up Alberta’s Peace River, will take on local rivers this weekend.

For some thrilling jetboat racing at close quarters, the banks of Queenstown’s lower Shotover River will make a good viewing spot early afternoon this today.

River Racing NZ’s Otago Series River Race takes place on Glenorchy’s Dart River, from 9am, then in the afternoon the boats will race — from about 2pm — down the Kawarau River, from Kelvin Heights, up the Shotover, then back, before repeating the course.

Racing recommences on Saturday, on Wānaka’s Matukituki River after a mass start from Glendhu Bay at 9am.

Queenstown jetboat driver and race co-organiser Tom Kelly was expecting at least 23 entries.

The unlimited class will include four-time world champion Gord Humphrey, from Canada, who will race his 1650 horsepower turbine-powered boat, Unnatural Disaster.

Kelly and his cousin Joe Kelly will both be running big block engines and competing in A grade.

‘‘The water’s good, actually, at the moment and the weather’s looking good for the weekend, so hope for the best.’’

For details on race times, see River Racing NZ’s Facebook page.