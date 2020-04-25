The road to recovery

Queenstown streets have been empty and devoid of tourists throughout the lockdown. PHOTOS: SUPPLIED

I’d like to address this to all our residents across our entire district.

Yesterday, a noted economist sent me a prediction that our district-wide economy will shrink by 40% as a result of the downstream effects of the Covid-19 lockdown. By a massive margin, we will be the most detrimentally affected district in Aotearoa New Zealand. Coupled to that, our unemployment rate is likely to reach somewhere between 25% to 30%.

These are the sobering, chilling facts of the reality before us.

Literally in little over a month, we have gone from New Zealand’s most successful district, with a growing population and a growing GDP, to potentially one of the poorest districts in New Zealand. The sad and harsh reality is that the cold breath of what has struck us now will be felt for years to come.

Many in our community understandably worry about their future in our district. Regrettably, we are likely to see a migration of some of our younger people away from the district simply through lack of job opportunities.

PHOTOS: SUPPLIED

We have a massive task before us. It is a task that we must undertake together. The time for squabbles over matters that are no longer relevant is gone. For a very long period of time, growth will cease to be a subject for discussion and instead our mantra will be survival.

Our concentration at this time must go into how we recover, how we ensure that there is a meal on the table for those who can no longer provide for their families and how an adequate level of support is provided for those in real trouble within our communities.

We are a mix of resilient communities though. I remind you all, that most of us moved here because we understandably fell in love with the district. That will not cease simply because of the wall of problems we now face.

Our community is very much based on the tourism economy. Many in our community, and I count myself as one of those, look to a future where we are no longer so dependent on tourism. We must diversify our economy. We must also consider the negative side of global tourism and the concern for the effects of mass tourism on our communities and our environment. In the future, we must do things differently.

Our immediate concern right now, however, must focus on getting our economy moving to ensure those in our community have an income.

I have asked councillors for their support for the council to be the catalyst to form two task forces. One concentrating on community recovery and ensuring we look after the vulnerable. The other will focus on economic recovery.

In the immediate future, we need to do all we can to encourage visitors back here. The international markets will be some time in returning, but given that last year 36% of our visitor mix was domestic, we need to do all we can to welcome Kiwis here. Likewise, we are interested in the work to create a transtasman "bubble", which may reintroduce our second-largest market. Other offshore markets will not recover for some time, and even when they do, may not be anything like the volumes of the past.

So, while we desire to see change in the future, the partial recovery of our tourism industry must be our main short-term goal.

In addition, the council has asked the Government for assistance to undertake and support some of its ‘‘shovel ready’’ projects in the Queenstown Lakes area. This work has the triple intentions of getting some of the major infrastructure projects we have sought for years under way, providing an economic boost to our economy and creating jobs for our struggling community.

Nearly five weeks ago, this council activated the emergency operations centre and the Wanaka incident control centre, with a large team drawn from across QLDC’s many functions, and increasingly with support from other individuals, volunteers and organisations in the district.

Since then, they have been working seven days a week to provide community messaging and advice, to maintain a consistent stream of intelligence and data, to plan for best and worst case scenarios, and to source essential services and supplies. Looking further out, the QLDC Recovery Team has been meeting with MSD, Immigration NZ, and MBIE weekly to brief them on the situation, and seek additional support. I personally have engaged with central government at every possible opportunity and at all levels to make our unique case.

But without doubt the welfare team response has been unprecedented. As of 9am on Thursday, we had received 8422 requests for welfare support via an online registration portal on the QLDC website. About three-quarters of this number are in New Zealand on employment visas, and one-quarter have dependants or other family members requiring support.

The most common requests are for food and grocery essentials (80%) and housing or rental support (20%). There are also smaller numbers seeking bedding, clothing, and help with utility and medical costs. Many people are accruing rental debt or depleting savings (if they have any) to sustain their current living situation.

Queenstown Lakes has a significant population of migrant workers, many of whom are newly unemployed as a result of the Covid-19 lockdown and not eligible for Government financial support due to their visa status. The migrant workers are a key part of the economy and community in the district and the continued stress under which they are currently living is having a wide-reaching effect. When restrictions on movement are loosened, some of those able to leave the Queenstown Lakes district will do so. However, we believe that their significant need for support will remain as options to find work in tourism and hospitality are limited globally.

I am proud to see how this district is pulling together to support each other. This is a tremendous community spirit and kindness that I hope we will see maintained long into our future.