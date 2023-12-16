Road reopens after fatal Gibbston Valley crash

One person has died and another is in a serious condition after a crash on State Highway 6 near Arrow Junction this morning.

A police spokesman said the two-car crash happened at about 7.42am.

State Highway 6 was closed between Pearson Rd in Cromwell and Crown Range Rd at Arrow Junction for almost six hours.

The road reopened shortly before 2pm.

Motorists travelling to and from Queenstown were forced to detour via Wānaka and the Crown Range Rd, adding up to an hour to their trip.

The crash is the second fatal accident on Otago roads in as many days after a crash south of Waihola yesterday.