Experience Co's shares fall after skydiving tragedy Australian adventure tourism operator Experience Co shares fell 9.4% after suspending its Queenstown operations after the Wednesday skydiving incident left a US man missing and presumed drowned.

Sciwi’s skills find happy expression in festival Sciwi’s skills find happy expression in festival It seems a bit strange to be talking about a winter festival in the middle of summer, but for Sciwi (Scottish-Kiwi) Rae Baker, the Queenstown Winter Festival’s new director, next winter is all she’s been talking about.

Difficult conditions for recovery mission Difficult conditions for recovery mission Queenstown's harbourmaster says the body of a missing skydiver may never surface naturally from Lake Wakatipu and police say any recovery will be complex.

Mountain-bike star in induced coma Mountain-bike star in induced coma Three-time New Zealand women’s downhill mountain bike champion Alanna Columb was placed in an induced coma after a training accident in Queenstown on Wednesday night.

Missing Lake Wakatipu skydiver named Missing Lake Wakatipu skydiver named The skydiver presumed to have died in an ill-fated tandem fall into Lake Wakatipu has been named by police as 27-year-old Tyler Nii from California.

Farmer, pilot to the rescue Farmer, pilot to the rescue Helicopter pilot James Ford was spraying on Cecil Peak Station near Queenstown when he heard a distress call over his radio about a tandem skydive crash.

Queenstown Oval ready for World Cup match Queenstown Oval ready for international cricket The head groundsman at John Davies Oval is confident the cricket ground's rejuvenated outfield will impress players and administrators alike during Queenstown's first big games in four years.

Skydiver missing in Wakatipu Skydiver missing in Wakatipu A tandem skydiving passenger is missing in Lake Wakatipu and his instructor is in hospital with serious injuries after an incident near Queenstown yesterday.

Scramble to meet visitor rules Scramble to meet visitor rules Queenstown Lakes District Council has been inundated by visitor accommodation paperwork as property owners scramble to get sign-off before proposed rule changes take effect.

Freedom camping 'Whack-A-Mole' for QLDC Freedom camping 'Whack-A-Mole' for QLDC Illegal freedom camping is on the rise in Queenstown, with the district seeing a 14% more of the campers over the Christmas holiday period.

Quality time is a great time Quality time is a great time One day waterslides, the next a quick spin in a Lamborghini. Such was the pace during Camp Quality New Zealand's summer camp in Central Otago and Queenstown this week.