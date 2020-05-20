Search for occupants of car found in Kawarau River

Police are searching for the occupants of a car found partially submerged in the Kawarau River, Gibbston, yesterday evening.

A police spokeswoman said motorists found debris on State Highway 6 near Victoria Flats Bridge at 6.40pm.

"The crashed vehicle was found partially submerged in the Kawarau River.

"It was secured by wire rope last night to prevent it from moving and a scene guard was in place overnight."

This morning police began to recover the vehicle.

An investigation was ongoing into who was in the vehicle and their current whereabouts.

The spokeswoman said the "occupants remain unaccounted for".

