Searchers find body in Lake Wakatipu

Martin Suttie

Searchers looking for a Dunedin fisherman reported missing in Lake Wakatipu have found a body.

Martin Suttie (37) was reported missing after fishing at Lake Wakatipu on Sunday.

Mr Suttie, who had been fishing near the shore of the lake, south of Glenorchy, was reported missing around 3.20pm on July 12.

Police said they had recovered his body this afternoon.

Police extended their condolences to his family and friends.

"Police would like to acknowledge all those involved in the search, including the Police National Dive Squad, the New Zealand Navy, LandSAR volunteers, and Dart River Jet staff."