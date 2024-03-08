Hundreds of departing passengers at Queenstown Airport had to be re-screened yesterday morning, following a "security breach".

Airport sustainability and corporate affairs GM Sara Irvine says a non-screened passenger made their way into the domestic departures lounge.

That meant "the entire departures lounge then had to be re-screened" by Avsec, which opened all four lanes to move passengers through as fast as possible.

It’s understood the errant passenger was detected just before 10.45am — it affected at least five outbound domestic flights.