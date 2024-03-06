Security breach disrupts Queenstown flights

Photo: ODT Files

Hundreds of departing passengers at Queenstown Airport were re-screened this morning, following a ‘‘security breach’’.

Airport sustainability and corporate affairs general manager Sara Irvine told the Otago Daily Times a non-screened passenger made their way into the domestic departures lounge.

Because that person had not been screened by Avsec, ‘‘the entire departures lounge then had to be re-screened’’.

‘‘Avsec have opened all four lanes and we’re trying to move people through as quickly as possible, but obviously it’s an inconvenience.’’

The ODT understands the errant passenger was detected just before 10.45am — it appears at least five outbound domestic flights were affected.