Hundreds of people donned their autumn best and packed into Arrowtown's Athenaeum Hall for the Senior Citizens Afternoon Tea yesterday, including (from left) Noeline Cleaver (``over 80''), May Sanders (90) and Sylvia McDermott (88).
The event, part of the Autumn Festival, featured sing-alongs and an array of delicious treats. Clutha-Southland MP Hamish Walker (back right) and Rotorua MP Todd McClay (back left) were also on hand to deliver cuppas to the thirsty crowd.