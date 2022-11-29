Serious crash on Crown Range Road

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Emergency services have been called to a serious crash on the Crown Range road between Queenstown and Wanaka.
A police spokeswoman said officers were called to the two-vehicle crash about 3.20pm.
The exact site of the crash was not given.
The road is closed while emergency services respond and motorists are advised to take another route - State Highway 6 via Cromwell.
More information would be provided later, the spokeswoman said.