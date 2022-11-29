Tuesday, 29 November 2022

4.10 pm

Serious crash on Crown Range Road

    By Oscar Francis
    1. Regions
    2. Queenstown

    Emergency services have been called to a serious crash on the Crown Range road between Queenstown and Wanaka.

    A police spokeswoman said officers were called to the two-vehicle crash about 3.20pm.

    The exact site of the crash was not given.

    The road is closed while emergency services respond and motorists are advised to take another route - State Highway 6 via Cromwell.

    More information would be provided later, the spokeswoman said.

     oscar.francis@odt.co.nz

     

    Advertisement

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter