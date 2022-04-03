Sunday, 3 April 2022

'Serious threat' made by pupil at Queenstown school

    1. Regions
    2. Queenstown

    Photo: Mountain Scene
    Photo: Mountain Scene
    An incident at Wakatipu High School last Thursday in which a junior pupil made a "serious threat" has resulted in disciplinary action.

    Principal Steve Hall won’t divulge details of the nature of the threat; however, he says "it was serious"’ and the school promptly involved the police.

    Last Friday morning the police sought and spoke with the pupil, who was absent from school. Hall indicates no further action was taken by them.

    In a statement, police confirmed they had been aware of an incident that occurred "at a premises on Red Oaks Drive" last Thursday, had spoken with the "parties involved", and the matter had been resolved.

    Hall says the school has a zero-tolerance policy for the behaviour displayed and a disciplinary process is under way.

    "We always want WHS to be a safe place and treat any unsafe behaviour seriously."

     - Lucy Wormald

    Mountain Scene

     

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1.png

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter