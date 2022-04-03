'Serious threat' made by pupil at Queenstown school

Photo: Mountain Scene

An incident at Wakatipu High School last Thursday in which a junior pupil made a "serious threat" has resulted in disciplinary action.

Principal Steve Hall won’t divulge details of the nature of the threat; however, he says "it was serious"’ and the school promptly involved the police.

Last Friday morning the police sought and spoke with the pupil, who was absent from school. Hall indicates no further action was taken by them.

In a statement, police confirmed they had been aware of an incident that occurred "at a premises on Red Oaks Drive" last Thursday, had spoken with the "parties involved", and the matter had been resolved.

Hall says the school has a zero-tolerance policy for the behaviour displayed and a disciplinary process is under way.

"We always want WHS to be a safe place and treat any unsafe behaviour seriously."

- Lucy Wormald