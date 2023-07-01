SH6 fully reopens after truck rolls

State Highway 6 has fully reopened after a crash between a truck and a van blocked both lanes in Kawarau Gorge this morning.

The crash happened near the intersection with Victoria Flats Rd, and road users should still expect delays, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said.

Both lanes reopened shortly before noon but traffic congestion was expected to continue for some time.

The crash happened about 9.15am, around halfway between Cromwell and Gibbston.

A police spokesperson said there did not appear to be any injuries, despite the truck rolling, but that it may take some time to right the truck and clear the road.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said crews from Cromwell assisted with traffic management.

Cold, icy conditions in the area have prompted warnings from QLDC to take extra care on the region's roads.