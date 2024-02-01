Skip to main content
Dunedin
20
|
12
Monday,
Mon,
12
February
Feb
2024
News
Dunedin
DCC
Crime
Campus
Health
The Star
The South Today
National
The Star
International
Opinion
Editorial
Opinion
100 years ago
Southern Say
Australia
Politics
ODTtv
Your News
Slideshow Section
Sport
Rugby
Cricket
Basketball
Racing
Football
Netball
League
Golf
Motorsport
Hockey
Other Sport
Life & Style
Food & Wine
Fresh Christmas Edition
Ask a Chef
News & Features
Chef's Garden
Recipes
Wine Reviews
Home & Garden
Magazine
Resilient
Travel
Fashion
Design for Living
Wedding Guide
Entertainment
Film
Music
Theatre
Books
Arts
Gaming
Dance
Television
Business
Regions
Queenstown
Wanaka
Central Otago
North Otago
South Otago
Southland
Canterbury
West Coast
Features
Grand Business South Awards
Design for Living
Education Guide
Wedding Guide
Healthcare Providers
Conferences and Venues
Free Classifieds
Explore Dunedin
Sponsored content
Southern Snow
Southern Television
Health and Beauty
Video
Rural life
Queenstown
7000 golf balls hit in 24-hour charity drive
Job done.
Councillor frustrated by 'taxi pollution'
Councillor frustrated by 'taxi pollution'
A Queenstown councillor says council will be cracking down on ‘scab cabbies’ who’ve created their own rank at Lower Beach St.
Private sector urged to help
Private sector urged to help
Arrowtown-based regional economist Benje Patterson says while the pressure has come off Queenstown’s rental housing market slightly compared to six or 12 months ago, the "litmus test" is imminent.
Golf fundraiser way to give back
Golf fundraiser way to give back
The beer is going to go down a treat.
Japan chance hard to pass up
Japan chance hard to pass up
Though he’s had limited game time, Queenstown-raised rugby pro Michael Collins is thoroughly enjoying his move to Japan.
SUBSCRIBER
Consent bid for 100-year-old jetty
SUBSCRIBER
Consent bid for 100-year-old jetty
Better late than never. A prominent Queenstown jetty built 100 years ago is finally about to become legal.
‘The fabric of our community’s being destroyed by Airbnb’
‘The fabric of our community’s being destroyed by Airbnb’
A Queenstown hotelier concerned houses going on to Airbnb are destroying the residential rental market believes the new government can solve the problem with one quick stroke of the pen.
Iconic race to ring in the Chinese New Year
Iconic race to ring in the Chinese New Year
Lake Whakatipu will be the venue for a battle royale this Saturday, as Queenstown’s Lady of the Lake goes up against a host of other ladies on the lake.
Fatal crash driver high on drugs, court told
Driver in Arrowtown butcher's death high on drugs, court told
A Mount Pisa man charged over the death of Royalburn Station’s head butcher Outrega (Tre) Anderson was driving while impaired by ecstasy, police allege.
Take 3 for Queenstown Hill block
Take 3 for Queenstown Hill block
When, more than 50 years ago, the then-Queenstown borough council couldn’t fund vital infrastructure — sound familiar? — mayor Warren Cooper halted permits for major building projects.
Gardens, galleries and opera
Gardens, galleries and opera
A weekend of cultural and artistic magic is under way in the Queenstown region.
Exhibiting history of ‘favourite’ NZ art
Exhibiting history of ‘favourite’ NZ art
Excitement is mounting over an exhibition encapsulating the history of New Zealand art which opens tomorrow at Arrowtown’s Lakes District Museum gallery.
Future leaders' legacy
Future leaders' legacy
The surrounds of Queenstown’s Lakeland Park Christian Camp have again been enhanced by leaders of the future.
Shotover Country’s latest high
Shotover Country’s latest high
It was developed as an affordable subdivision, but Queenstown’s Shotover Country is once again raising the roof — and eyebrows — with another $1.8million-plus sale.
Parking plan puts horse before cart
Parking plan puts horse before cart
Queenstown's regional tourism organisation (RTO) says parking in the district’s just "one piece of the puzzle" and believes Queenstown’s council, and others, need to take a more holistic view.
The pipes are calling
The pipes are calling
If you don’t like the sound of bagpipes, maybe stay away from the Queenstown Recreation Ground on February 24 and 25.
New dementia support scheme
New dementia support scheme
Presbyterian Support Otago’s (PSO) on the hunt for one or more Queenstowners willing to open up their homes once a week to support people with dementia.
‘Four Play’ tourney’s one catch: just one club
‘Four Play’ tourney’s one catch: just one club
It's golf, but not quite as you know it.
SUBSCRIBER
$250k purse for Queenstown virtual golf tournament
SUBSCRIBER
$250k purse for Queenstown virtual golf tournament
Rain will not deter players or spectators at a virtual golf event three days out from the start of the New Zealand Open golf tournament at Arrowtown’s Millbrook Resort.
Tenant wins $600-a-week rent hike case
Tenant wins $600-a-week rent hike case
A Queenstown tenant has scored a rare victory after challenging a 63% rent increase from $950 to $1550 a week.
Read more