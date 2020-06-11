Shotover fire cause accidental

Fire investigators have concluded a blaze that ripped through a house in Shotover, Queenstown, was accidental.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand media spokeswoman said the inferno off Tucker Beach Rd was likely to have had an electrical cause.

Nobody was hurt in the fire which was attended by seven volunteer fire crews early on June 1.

Firefighters saved the garage and extinguished the blaze within about two-and-a-half hours.