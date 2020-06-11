Thursday, 11 June 2020

Shotover fire cause accidental

    1. Regions
    2. Queenstown

    Fire investigators have concluded a blaze that ripped through a house in Shotover, Queenstown, was accidental.

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand media spokeswoman said the inferno off Tucker Beach Rd was likely to have had an electrical cause.

    Nobody was hurt in the fire which was attended by seven volunteer fire crews early on June 1.

    Firefighters saved the garage and extinguished the blaze within about two-and-a-half hours. 

    Local journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Otago Daily Times reporters and photographers continue to bring you the stories that matter. For more than 158 years our journalists have provided readers with local news you can trust. This is more important now than ever.

    As advertising drops off during the pandemic, support from our readers is crucial. You can help us continue to bring you news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter