Shotover Jet closes

The couple who made Queenstown’s Shotover Jet world-famous are devastated owner Ngai Tahu Tourism is bailing out.

Last week it announced it was closing its tourism businesses, including Shotover Jet and Glenorchy’s Dart River Jet, "for the time being" due to Covid-19’s toll on tourism.

More than 300 jobs are likely to be lost.

Queenstown residents Heather and Trevor Gamble, who owned Shotover Jet from 1970 to 1986, said they were "devastated".

"It was our baby, our lives, our family, everything."

Mrs Gamble said they never thought about giving up, even when business was difficult.

"We had really tough times."

Local harbourmaster Marty Black was also disappointed — "I just think it’s a major mistake."

"Other [jet-boat] operators I’ve spoken to around the country, they want to get going in Level 2, and they’ll survive."

He was upset so many experienced staff faced losing their jobs.

Also lost was at least $500,000 Shotover paid Queenstown Lakes District Council each year in return for exclusive rights to operate on the stretch of river.

