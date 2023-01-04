Show a dream come true for new frontman

UB40’s new lead singer and guitarist Matt Doyle (third from left) pictured with his bandmates. Photo: Supplied

UB40’S new lead singer and guitarist Matt Doyle has had his fair share of pinch-me moments in the past 18 months.

He is having them daily at the moment.

The Birmingham singer and guitarist will join the beloved English reggae and pop band on stage in Queenstown at the end of the week.

Doyle was in Kioko, a reggae band, which was performing at an awards ceremony, where UB40, one of the biggest UK music acts of all time, was being honoured.

"They came up to us afterwards; they were really nice and chatting with us and said they’d love to get us out on tour," Doyle said.

It was at the beginning of UB40’s 40th anniversary tour, and true to their word, the British reggae and pop superstars brought Kioko along for the ride.

That tour was interrupted by Covid and, in August 2020, lead singer Duncan Campbell suffered a stroke, announcing his retirement from music last June.

The following month, Doyle got the call to step into the 64-year-old’s huge shoes.

"When he decided to step down, they came to me and asked if I would take his place and, of course, it was a no-brainer; it was the biggest opportunity of a lifetime — I just jumped at it."

Timing-wise, Covid was actually a blessing, he said.

It gave him a bit of time to ease into the band before borders reopened and the hectic touring scheduled resumed, which now had him visiting places all over the world, including New Zealand, a place, he had only ever dreamed of seeing, let along performing in.

"I can’t really get the words to describe it; it’s just a dream come true for me — it really is."

Being back on the road was also a massive relief, he said.

"When you can’t get out and travel and play to all these people, and that’s your bread and butter and it’s your life force — it’s what you’re meant to do — you just feel trapped.

"It’s like finally being able to come up for a big breath of fresh air [after] being under water.

"Everyone’s just really excited — it feels like with everyone being locked down, the passion for it has been really reignited for everyone.

"I think [we’re] just thankful to finally be able to get out, doing what [we’re] meant to do."

UB40 is on a six-stop tour of New Zealand with A Summer’s Day Live, which also features Jefferson Starship and Dragon. It finishes at Queenstown Polo this Saturday.

Doyle hopes to get a day off in the resort on Sunday to play tourist — and, possibly, experience his first bungy jump.

"I’d be quite excited to try that, but we’ll see ... The band’s insurance might not be that happy about it.

"I really want to ... Don’t tempt me too much."

This year was shaping up to be particularly busy for the band — its next stop was Australia and then, in March, South America.

It would also be releasing its 45th anniversary album, UB45.

"It’s coming together nicely — we’re trying to get a good balance of classic UB40 songs that people want to hear, and then get some new stuff on there as well," Doyle said.

"We’re really excited to release it."

