SIT to introduce new courses

SIT's Queenstown campus development manager Nick Fifield. PHOTO: SIT

Southern Institute of Technology Queenstown campus development manager Nick Fifield says education must be viewed as a key tool in the resort’s economic diversification plans, or "it won’t happen".

The campus will introduce several new programmes next year to help diversify the economy, but it must also demonstrate demand exists for them to be sustained.

Mr Fifield said environmental management was successfully rolled out earlier this year, with other programmes, including applied management, audio production and creative arts options to come.

IT programmes were also expanding — software development, programming and cyber security would all be added next year.

"Web development was well-attended this year, with 40% female attendance, bucking the national industry trends," he said.

"I am really pleased with the addition of these programmes, which have been introduced on the basis of Queenstown’s ambitions to evolve and diversify, but we must demonstrate the demand is here if these programmes are to be successful and stay."

That was where "the rubber hits the road" around talk of economic diversification, he said.

"Unless we commit to changing how we view education as a tool for retaining and attracting talent, and get behind it, it won’t happen.

"Queenstown is at a tipping point, population-wise.

"There is demand for many different programmes, but not always the numbers to get opportunities off the ground and sustain them all."

While pre-Covid the Queenstown campus had a high proportion of international students studying hotel management, cookery, travel and tourism, many of whom went on to find jobs in the Wakatipu after graduation, he had been working to shift the educational focus to draw domestic students, Mr Fifield said.

"International students will return, but this will be gradual and not to the same extent as pre-Covid. Australia and Canada now offer more attractive visa opportunities to tempt international students away from New Zealand, so there needs to be a greater balance domestically."

Meanwhile, SIT was expanding its Remarkables Park campus, adding a new student and administration hub, to be completed by Easter.

tracey.roxburgh@odt.co.nz