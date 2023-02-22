Six airlifted to hospital from Arrowtown race

Southern Lakes Ultra organiser Kerryn Bell

Six people have been airlifted to hospital after 110 athletes were trapped by heavy rain and rising rivers in an ultra endurance event near Arrowtown.

The six are under observation in Queenstown Lakes Hospital after being rescued from the Southern Lakes Ultra Marathon.

The alert was raised when a personal locator beacon was activated at 1am this morning.

Eight further personal locator beacons have since been activated, the Rescue Coordination Centre said.

Rescue Coordination Centre Operations Manager Michael Clulow said at least 110 people are in the area associated with the event.

There has been heavy rain in the area, causing the Arrow River to rise and the weather is forecast to remain inclement over the next 24 hours.

Mr Clulow said it was a complex operation.

"We are working closely with our search and rescue partners and the race organisers to understand the needs of the people in the area."

Race volunteer and co-ordinator Emily Sutton said all athletes were accounted for and safe.

"I am in great communication with multiple organisations and agencies and at this stage all athletes are safe, well and accounted for. Rescue operations NZ are sending individuals into Macetown to organise a plan," Sutton said.

"Some runners have been evacuated out of the mountains and they are being cared for by crew and staff at Queenstown Lakes Hospital," Sutton said.

Fire and Emergency Queenstown Lakes assistant commander Nic McQuillan said Fenz had been notified this morning there may be 100 people or so trapped at Macetown with the river flooding.

Ground crews flown in by helicopter had made contact with athletes.

"They confirmed that the racers that remaining - approximately 90 - are well and don't need rescuing. We are checking a couple of other huts in the area at the moment to make sure."

About 125 runners have signed on for this month’s event, about 60% from overseas — mainly from Australia but also the United Kingdom, United States, the Netherlands, Germany and Hong Kong.

The seven-day, six-stage race covers 261 kilometres with competitors tackling the first 35km stage yesterday.

Heavy rain has been falling in the area overnight and forecasters have issued a heavy rain watch for Otago with rainfall possibly reaching warning levels in some areas.

Statement from race co-ordinator

I would like to let you all know that due to weather conditions there is currently a rescue operation underway for participants and crew involved in Southern Lakes Ultra.

I am in great communication with multiple organisations and agencies and at this stage all athletes are safe, well and accounted for. Rescue operations NZ are sending individuals into Macetown to organise a plan.

Some runners have been evacuated out of the mountains and they are being cared for by crew and staff at Queenstown Lakes Hospital. These athletes are being well supported and are currently under observation.

If there is any concern individual families will be notified by me directly. As you will all understand this is a very stressful time so please hold off messaging directly.

I will continue to provide communication with you all where possible and I can ensure you that I am doing my absolute best to ensure the health, safety and well-being of these athletes remains our top priority.

Kind regards,

Emily Sutton