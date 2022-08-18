Skifield in party mode for 75th

Night skiing at Coronet Peak. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Coronet Peak has reached a special milestone and is celebrating in style.

The skifield will mark its 75th anniversary over the next few days, with everyone invited and plenty of entertainment on offer.

The event started last night with New Zealand roots-reggae band Katchafire beginning the celebrations at an iconic night ski party, rounded out by a fireworks display.

The five-day celebration programme, running until Sunday, features a line-up dedicated to the people and community that helped shape New Zealand’s first commercial skifield.

Coronet Peak ski area manager Nigel Kerr was thrilled to begin the diamond anniversary celebrations.

"We’ve been planning Coronet Peak’s 75th for quite some time and it’s exciting to be able to share these special events with the Queenstown community and Coronet Peak loyalists," Mr Kerr said.

"Our mountain teams have been gearing up for the 75th celebrations all season and they’re really looking forward to delivering them this week — come on up, get involved and see what it’s all about."

Today there is a champagne brunch followed by a return of the Dash for Cash event. Competitors have to complete an on-mountain course and remain within rules. There is a $5000 prize.

Tomorrow will be a retro theme day and there will be a straight ski race, both leading into the anniversary’s premier event — the long lunch and Retro Fashion Show. The long lunch is an opportunity to look back to where Coronet Peak has come from and follow its history through the years with special guests and entertainment from LA Social.

To round out the day, the many staff who have worn the Coronet Peak uniform over the years will be hosted at a special alumni ski function.

Come Sunday the mountain will be alive with four-legged friends for the Dog Derby — an exciting event to attend with or without a dog.

As part of the anniversary celebrations, a special charity auction has been running since August 9. Internationally renowned designer Karen Walker has created a Coronet Peak-inspired, woollen, one-of-a-kind sweater which features her Runaway Girl on skis.

The sweater will be on display in the Coronet Peak retail store and at the fashion show, with the auction closing on Saturday at 3pm.

The full amount raised will go to national charity Trees That Count. In partnership with Te Tapu o Tane and Soho Property, and with support from the Department of Conservation and local community, Trees That Count is enabling the planting of 10,000 native trees on Coronet Peak this spring.