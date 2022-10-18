Skifields close a good season

The Remarkables skifield is packed on opening day in June. Photo supplied

A hefty snowfall a few days before the gates opened set up southern skifields for what has been described as an exceptional season.

The Remarkables and Cardrona fields closed on Sunday after seasons when the snow fell early and kept falling. The Remarkables received more than a metre of snow above average while Cardrona was forced to close the gates at times as it was full.

Coronet Peak and Treble Cone closed two weeks ago on October 2, both reporting good seasons.

Cardrona experience general manager Laura Hedley said it had been a great year.

"We had an amazing snowfall right at the start of the season and that really set us up for a season. We couldn’t have asked for much more really."

She said there were staffing issues but that had to be expected.

"We had to close a couple of our food and bar outlets which was a real shame but we had no other option. We just had to do that.

"We were a bit tight on lifts and there was of course the sickness which went through the staff — we still had some Covid.

Snowboarder Rocco Jamieson snowboards on the Captain’s Field at Cardrona. PHOTO: TROY TANNER

"But the staff were amazing. They just worked really, really hard and kept everything going. I can’t praise them enough."

Staff were brought in from overseas but the majority of workers were from New Zealand, she said.

The July school holidays brought in big crowds and that continued right through into August as "people wanted to go skiing".

The field was full at times and the gates had to be closed as it reverted to a one in, one out system.

July and August had been consistent, which was good, she said. Cardrona and Treble Cone were owned by the Wayfare group.

She said the past couple of years with Covid-19 had meant reduced hours but the return of good crowds over the past season, showed there was definitely a demand for skiing.

The group had more than 900 staff over the two fields.

The Remarkables Ski Area manager Ross Lawrence said it had been an exceptional season.

The snow kept arriving at the right time. It had been set up with a hefty fall on the weekend of June 10-12 — snowfalls of more than 1.5m were reported — which had led to fields opening a few days earlier than planned.

Mr Lawrence said the lack of snow at Mt Ruapehu in the North Island meant skiers from up north headed south to try the fields which was great, and about 30% of visitors were from Australia as that market opened up again.

"We had a feeling it was going to be good but it was a pleasant surprise how well it went," he said.

There was the odd staffing issue and there was real pressure on rental gear which did surprise him but the field had managed to get through the season well.

There was always plenty of room for people on the field itself but restrictions were required about half a dozen times when the car park was full.

The Remarkables and Coronet Peak are owned by NZ Ski.