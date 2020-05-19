Skifields to use only about half staff

PHOTO: JACKSON LANA

Skifield operators in the Queenstown Lakes district will be employing "less than half" their normal staff this season as they wait to see what the domestic demand during winter will be.

However, both Cardrona Alpine Resorts and NZSki are well into preparation for the highly-anticipated season and snow-making is about to being in Wanaka and Queenstown.

NZSki chief executive Paul Anderson confirmed Coronet Peak would open for the full season, including night skiing, on June 26 along with Cardrona, while Treble Cone would open on June 27.

At this stage, Cardrona Alpine Resorts and NZSki planned to run full seasons across all three of those mountains.

In Queenstown, The Remarkables would open daily for the duration of the July school holidays and after that, at this stage, open for weekends only.

Mr Anderson said the company was planning for about 25% of the usual visitation and having "all that terrain open ... is just not a sensible way to run a business".

"We think people are actually going to get big, wide open spaces this year because there’s not going to be as many people there, so it’s actually going to be a really cool locals’ experience.

"We’ll just keep an eye on how many of those Aucklanders come — if that really takes off and we get lots of people outside the region, then we can go back and look to open the Remarkables a bit more."

Mr Anderson said "less than half" the normal staff would be employed by NZSki this year, which was "significant".

Its snowsports school would be "much smaller" and it would be running "a lot leaner" in food and beverage, for example, "where we’re just not expecting as much business".

Cardrona Alpine Resorts general manager Bridget Legnavsky said it was "really tricky" at present to understand what staffing levels needed to be.

The immediate focus was on critical staff to get Cardrona and Treble Cone open.

"Then what we need to do is almost have a set of potentially part-timers, or a database of local people, that we can call upon and scale up if we need to.

"I’m positive people will really support us — locals will be great, but also people from out of town, so let’s see.

"We’re definitely going to have skifield openings seven days a week, full season.

"It might just be that there’s only one cafe, maybe there’s only two lifts running instead of three ... but there will be an offering."