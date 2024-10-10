Skippers Road reopens to old hotel site

Work to clear previous obstructions on Skippers Road. File photo

Partial access of Skippers Road, near Queenstown, has been restored after recent bad weather closed the road.

The Queenstown Lakes District Council this morning advised that the road was now open to the old hotel site. However, there is a slip at Gorilla Rock, and more permanent repairs will be under way soon.

"The road is very much in back country 4WD condition. Crews are still working on the road, so please expect delays if you're traveling through to the hotel site."

The road has been closed for almost a month after being hit by several bouts of heavy rain which caused slips and damage to the road surface.