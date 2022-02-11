Skydiving business a Covid location of interest

Photo: Google Maps

A skydiving business has been added to the Covid-19 locations of interest in Queenstown this morning, amid fears the town's adventure tourism industry could be hard-hit over coming days.

NZONE Skydiving Queenstown was added as a close contact location of interest, the latest in a string of Queenstown businesses added since two Covid-19 cases were confirmed in the resort yesterday.

People at the skydiving business between 12.30pm and 1.45pm were asked to self-isolate and get tested immediately. The Otago Daily Times understands some staff at the business have been stood down pending negative results.

No Dunedin locations of interest have been confirmed as yet.

My Thai Lounge, which was one of the first businesses named as a close contact location has closed temporarily.

Owner Melenie Chui said the decision to close temporarily was ‘‘disappointing’’ and mainly due to staff shortages as two waitstaff were required to isolate.

‘‘We’ve been advised by the Southern DHB that the only people that [need] isolating are our waitstaff due to the fact that we have good ventilation and we have all these other standard practices.

‘‘We kind of have to close... due to staff shortages we can’t cover the staff who are self isolating... if we had other staff that could cover we would stay open,’’ Ms Chui said.

Ms Chui said the restaurant would undertake a deep clean alongside existing sanitisation practices and hopes to open again on Tuesday.

Skyline Gondola Queenstown was also listed as a location of interest on February 5, between 3.30pm and 5.45pm.

Skyline chief executive Geoff MacDonald said the Covid-19 case was a casual contact visiting the site and the business was waiting on further advice from the health board.

Mr MacDonald said staff were continuing to work and monitor their health.

Locations of interest

• NZONE Skydiving Queenstown. Saturday, February 5. 12.30pm-1.45pm

• Jervois Steakhouse Queenstown. Thursday, February 3, 8pm-9pm.

• Close contact My Thai Lounge Lounge Queenstown. Friday, February 4, 7.30pm-8.30pm.

• Skyline Gondola Queenstown. Saturday, February 5, 3.30pm-5.45pm.

• Close contact The Sundeck Rooftop Bar, Queenstown. Saturday, February 5, 9pm-10pm.

• The Ballarat Queenstown. Saturday, February 5, 10pmmidnight; close contact.

• BP 2go Cromwell. Saturday February 5, 12.15pm-12.30pm.

• The World Bar & Restaurant Queenstown. Sunday, February 6, midnight-1.30am; close contact.

• Habana Boutique Rum Bar,Queenstown. Sunday, February 6, 2.30am-4am; close contact.

• Queenstown Airport, Frankton. Sunday, February 6, 8.45am-9.15am.