Snow, ice on southern roads

Wintry conditions are again prompting warnings for motorists in the South, with snow and black ice reported in several areas.

The Queenstown Lakes District Council advises of black ice on roads across the district, especially between Arrowtown and Queenstown on Malaghans Rd.

Light snow is falling on the Crown Range. Motorists are advised to carry chains and exercise caution, especially over the summit and through the 'ice box' (with the red 'accident blackspot' signs) on the Cardrona side.

Grit has been applied.

The road between Glenorchy and Queenstown (at Bob's Cove) reopened around 1.30am today. The road was closed after two accidents last night, one of which involved a vehicle striking a power pole, cutting power to some customers.

There was no word on any injuries.

The Central Otago District Council reports it is frosty across the network but roads are open except for Danseys Pass road, which is closed owing to snow.



Around 7.30am MetService showed most parts of Otago above 0degc. The forecaster said the South could expect scattered showers today, some heavy with hail, and snow to 600 metres.