Speed limit to rise for holidays

An aerial view of the Tucker Beach Rd intersection. PHOTO: NZTA

Delays on a stretch of Queenstown highway may be reduced over the busy holiday period, as speed restrictions are set to be eased.

The speed limit near the Tucker Beach Rd intersection has been restricted to 30kmh while contractors work on a major safety project.

Yesterday NZ Transport Agency (NZTA) said that would be lifted to 50kmh over the Christmas break.

It announced earlier this year that the right turn out of Tucker Beach Rd on to State Highway 6 will be replaced with a slip road, accessed via the existing road under the Shotover River Bridge.

The $6million project was praised by the community and Queenstown Mayor Jim Boult, but the resulting traffic delays have frustrated motorists.

"We thank everyone for their patience while temporary speed restrictions through the work site have been operating. While frustrating for drivers, these are essential for the safety of both road users and construction crews," NZTA said in a statement.

"Work on this project starts again in early January when temporary traffic management restrictions will resume. Some work will be carried out at night, when the highway is reduced to one lane for pipe installation work."

Cables have already been installed for the new street lighting from Tucker Beach Rd to the slip road, along with new stormwater drainage pipes and kerbing and channelling.

Further down the road, two months of works are planned near the Gibbston Highway, beginning early next year.

NZTA maintenance contract manager Mark Stewart said the project, would include tree felling, rebuilding and resurfacing a section of SH6, from the Crown Range Rd turn-off towards Gibbston.

Aspiring Highways would begin the work on January 8 and was expected to be completed in "early March".

Contractors would be on site between 7am and 5pm Monday to Friday and some Saturdays.