Spilling a different kind of ink

Glenorchy-based illustrator and tattoo artist ‘Dïne the Fox’. PHOTO: OLIVIA JUDD

Not as a quiet as a mouse is Ruby Loud Mouse.

Glenorchy local ‘Dïne the Fox’, also known as Amandine Riera, has illustrated a just-released kids’ book, Ruby Loud Mouse and the Ruru.

The book follows the tale of Ruby — a tiny mouse with a huge personality.

Ruby’s very loud, which other mice tend to get frustrated with, until it comes in handy when her village is attacked by a ruru.

Dïne says she was honoured to be chosen to illustrate Alice Pearce’s first book.

Released last Friday, Pearce was inspired to write Ruby Loud Mouse’s story over the first Covid lockdown — Dïne says she fell in love with the tale immediately.

"I think it is so important to show children to always be themselves, and that it is actually cool to be who you are."

The cover of Ruby Loud Mouse and the Ruru, illustrated by Glenorchy’s ‘Dïne the Fox’. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

In between working at her thriving tattoo business, The Tiny Studio, Dïne says she took her time with the illustrations, ensuring everything was perfect, from the style to the colours.

"I loved how I could make the book even more whimsical and fun."

Arguably Dïne’s most important critic, her 3-year-old son, is a huge fan of the book.

"I can’t wait to also share it with my son’s friends now the book’s been released."

Originally from France, where she went to art school, Dïne studied illustrations, graphic novels and story-telling.

She says she was inspired to create by her mother, who helped her illustrate her first book when she was just 6 years old.

Dïne’s acknowledged her mum, who, just like Ruby Loud Mouse loves to sing, at the beginning of Pearce’s book.

Living in Glenorchy for the past seven years, Dïne says it’s "such a wonderful place to live".

"I was only meant to be here for a few months but I just couldn’t get enough."

Following her passion for New Zealand’s culture, Dïne’s already started on illustrations for her next book about a native bird.

Ruby Loud Mouse and The Ruru, published by David Bateman Ltd, is available at The Warehouse and Whitcoulls and online.

