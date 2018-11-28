Sportswoman faces dangerous driving charge

A high-profile New Zealand sportswoman is expected to appear in the Queenstown District Court early next year having been charged with careless driving causing injury to a man.

The woman, who was granted interim name suppression on papers, was charged following an incident on Littles Rd, at Dalefield, on October 24.

The charge, laid under the Land Transport Act 1998, carries with it a maximum penalty of three months' imprisonment or a fine not exceeding $4500.

She has not yet entered a plea to the charge and has been remanded to appear on January 7.