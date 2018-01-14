Sprinkler and irrigation ban for Glenorchy

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) has this evening issued water restrictions for Glenorchy to help conserve rapidly dropping reservoir levels.



The restrictions include a ban on all sprinklers, irrigation, and automatic watering systems.

Ulrich Glasner, QLDC Chief Engineer said continuing hot weather and low rainfall had coincided with peak demand on the local water supply.

“This combination of dry weather and unprecedented demand has resulted in Glenorchy’s reservoir not replenishing sufficiently. Storage is currently sitting just around 60% and is falling rapidly. With the summer population expected to remain high, we’re calling on all residents, visitors and local businesses to reduce usage now so the reservoir can refill.

“With everyone’s co-operation we can avoid reaching critical levels,” said Mr Glasner.

Reservoir levels will be assessed again on Monday January 15.

Rain is expected later in the week though temperatures are likely to stay high.