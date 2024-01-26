Sticks clash in offseason event

PHOTO: RHYVA VAN ONSELEN

It’s a week of clashing sticks, as the fifth edition of the Queenstown Cup sends ice shavings flying at the resort’s Ice Arena.

The social offseason event has seen 300 ice hockey players from 19 teams make their way to Queenstown from across the country, including a few international players, for the big ice event.

Auckland’s Travelling Goons player Garrett Dixon (pictured) was one of those who headed south.

There were just six teams when the tournament first started in 2019, but it has grown over successive summers.

Teams are split across A and B grades and defending champions, Queenstown’s The Enigma, are aiming to hold on to the beer keg-turned-Queenstown Cup for a second year in a row.

Event organiser and local player Colin McIntosh said despite the tournament being a non-sanctioned social event, he thought this week might be some of the most competitive hockey they had played.

"It is more of a social tournament.

"But when you get players who are fired up and competitive, it’s bound to be some chippy, fast-paced games."

The first puck was dropped for the event on Wednesday night and the tournament wraps up with the final on Sunday.