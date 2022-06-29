Stolen power tools recovered in Queenstown

Stolen power tools recovered by police in the Queenstown area. Photo: NZ Police

Police have arrested a man and recovered power tools and equipment after a series of thefts from building sites around Queenstown.

Police today said they had executed a search warrant and arrested a 30-year-old man in relation to several recent burglaries.

They were now working to identify and return the recovered property to the owner, or owners.

"Most of the property that police recovered today was taken from building sites, which serves a timely reminder to construction site workers to secure sites and label their equipment."

The arrested man is due to appear in Queenstown District Court on Monday, July 5 on charges of burglary and theft.