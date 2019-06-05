'Strong return' in Queenstown visitor levy referendum - Boult

Mayor Jim Boult

Queenstown Lakes Mayor Jim Boult says there has been a "strong return" in a referendum on a proposed visitor levy after provisional figures showed 38% of eligible voters took part.

The figure, taken when the postal vote closed at noon today, did not include a large number of votes hand-delivered at the last moment, or special votes made at council offices, Mr Boult said.

"To put this into context, a final participation rate for a non-binding referendum of 30% is considered as a strong return.

"The final count is still under way and I am very much looking forward to seeing the result and sharing it with the community.''

Chief executive Mike Theelen said the official result would be confirmed by elections.com on Monday.

If it indicated strong support, the visitor levy proposal would be formally presented to the Government with a request for enabling legislation.

Revenue from the levy, a charge on the costs of accommodation paid by visitors, would be used to fund visitor-related infrastructure and services in the district