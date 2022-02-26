Support for female sport seen lacking

Simon Battrick. PHOTO: MATTHEW MCKEW

The Queenstown Lakes District Council has been blasted for its lack of support for female sport and will seek to address gender inequities in sport in the region.

On Thursday, the community and services committee voted to recommend the council adopt the Queenstown Lakes-Central Otago subregional sport and recreation facility strategy 2021, which envisions the development of sport and recreation facilities across the district.

The committee’s endorsement of the strategy was a great outcome, council sports and recreation manager Simon Battrick said.

The strategy considered participation changes and ageing facilities in the region and offered recommendations and facility development options.

It also encompassed a master plan proposing an expansion of both the Queenstown Events Centre and Wanaka Recreation Centre.

A report presented by Mr Battrick at Thursday’s meeting updated councillors on how a gap analysis of the strategy conducted by Sport Central in the second half of last year helped shape the implementation plan.

The analysis found women and girls in the region felt the make-up and delivery of sports was inequitable, an issue underpinned by "a lack of support" and a "negative perception" of women in sport.

Attention was drawn to funding inequities in the QLDC’s 10-year plan, which predominantly supports outdoor sports such as rugby, cricket and football, participation rates for which are only 10%-20% female.

The women consulted said they wanted to see priority of access to facilities addressed and equity in terms of recognition, opportunity and funding of services.

Cr Niki Gladding expressed concern the analysis might not have captured sentiment around "female-dominated sports that our facilities don’t cater for at all".

Mr Battrick said he was confident the council understood the feelings of females across the district and confirmed the analysis consulted girls "who may not be in those traditional sports, who may be in dance, gymnastics, skating, snowboarding".

"We have looked at an expansion to our health and fitness offering ... and we are focusing very much around providing this group fitness, which is predominantly female."

Increasing the number of women involved in decision-making around access and participation was also a focus, Mr Battrick said.

"One of the key things we have been working on with Sport Central is women in governance and trying to get more women involved in clubs at that governance level so that decisions being made are equitable."

Committee chairman Cr Craig Ferguson said the work surrounding females in sports was "great".

The strategy aimed to also cater to an ageing population, provide developmental sports for children and develop facilities for undersupplied activities such as futsal and bridge.

The committee noted that regular reviews of the strategy would be undertaken to adapt the strategy to feedback and the needs of the community.

