Support for junior golfers

Local junior golfers’ careers are taking a swing in the right direction thanks to the Whakatipu Youth Golf Development Fund.

Thirteen young golfers have just received a share of $5000 from the fund, established by the Wakatipu Junior Golf Charitable Trust and the Wombles Golfing Society, which aims to encourage young people to play golf and develop a passion for it.

The money assists with coaching, competition costs and annual Futures Whakatipu memberships.

The inaugural recipients are: Sonny Clark, 13, Raphael Anderson, 12, Diego Maddison, 15, Savannah Neal, 15, Yoonae Jeong, 16, Josh Harris, 15, Liam Brooks, 9, Nero Saunders, 11, Charlotte Southgate, 10, Isla Baird, 11, Nia Madden, 10, Geuan Lee, 10, and Archie Harrison, 8.

The next funding round opens in July.

— Olivia Judd