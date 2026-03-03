Sweet craving has sour ending for Queenstown shoplifters

A pair of wanted shoplifters picked the wrong store to curb their chocolate craving when they were nabbed in a Frankton supermarket, police said.

An officer in the supermarket noticed two men matching the description of offenders from a previous shoplifting incident.

It was established the pair were also shoplifting at the time, and they were arrested.

Otago Lakes Central area commander Inspector Paula Enoka said the arrest was "a great catch" in the crackdown on retail crime.

“I would like to commend the officer - their keen eye and attention to detail is what has led to this arrest.

“This type of offending puts a big strain on our local businesses and will not be tolerated by police or the community."

The two men, aged 19 and 20, are due to appear in Queenstown District Court on March 23, charged with shoplifting.