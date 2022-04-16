Saturday, 16 April 2022

Symbolic pilgrimage

    1. Regions
    2. Queenstown

    PHOTO: TRACEY ROXBURGH
    PHOTO: TRACEY ROXBURGH
    Chaz Barcenilla, of Queenstown, holds the cross at St Peter’s Anglican Church yesterday ahead of the annual Walk of the Cross through Queenstown. Several churches in the resort combine for the annual event, but Reverend Dr David Wright, of St Peter’s Parish, said yesterday’s turnout was "the biggest we’ve had in a long time".

    Last year’s Walk of the Cross was hampered by rain, the 2020 event was cancelled because of Covid, and in 2019 "we probably had half this number".

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter