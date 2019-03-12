Teacher denies assaulting pupil

A Queenstown teacher has denied assaulting a 10-year-old child in Queenstown on November 21.

Defence counsel Nic Soper successfully argued for the male's interim name suppression order to be extended until his next appearance, on April 29.

Judge John Brandts-Giesen granted that application, taking into consideration the background of the alleged offending and the man's denial of the charge, and because publication of his name might prejudice his right to a fair trial.

The Otago Daily Times reported last week the Ministry of Education had received a complaint in December.

The school stood the teacher down. The child was no longer attending the school.




