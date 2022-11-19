Tenants angry, evicted during housing shortage

Dan Oben and his partner, Elena Larkins, say they have been evicted by the Queenstown Lakes District Council from this cabin in Queenstown’s Lynch Block so another party can move in. Photo: Philip Chandler

A Queenstown couple is furious they are being evicted from their long-time Queenstown Lakes District Council-owned cabin, amid a severe housing shortage, in favour of allegedly more deserving tenants.

Dan Oben and his partner, Elena Larkins — along with, it is understood, several other tenants — are being booted out of the council-owned Lynch Block, in an area earmarked for part of the Lakeview development,

"It’s a bit of a kick in the nuts. We’ve been there for, like, five years and we’ve looked after the place," Mr Oben said.

He contended they had "massively" improved their cabin, while their council landlord had spent nothing.

"You should have seen it when we moved in.

"I’ve replaced most of the carpets, I redid the gardening area and I fixed several leaks in the basement."

While visiting sick family in Britain, they got an email from the council’s property management company asking them to fill out an assessment — or means test — for the Queenstown Lakes Community Housing Trust, to prove they were still eligible to live there, he said.

They had earlier filled out a similar form and had their tenancy extended, so had no doubt they would be eligible, he said.

To go overseas they also had to borrow money, meaning they were "in debt a little bit".

To their great surprise, they were given 90 days’ notice to vacate their premises, late last month.

Initially, they were told the council intended on demolishing their unit, Mr Oben said.

They realised that was not the case when someone came in to measure their windows "ahead of someone else moving in".

"[The council] haven’t done anything for the whole period of time we’ve been there, and now we’re getting kicked out.

"I feel like we’ve just been a bit blindsided, and given a cop-out excuse.

"We’ve just become residents as well, so we’ve done our time, we’ve done a lot to stay in this country, and it’s been a bit of a battle.

"Now we seem settled, we’re getting kicked out."

He was a landscape gardener, working 60 hours a week "just to catch up", while his partner had part-time work while trying to find "a good job", he said.

Finding other accommodation during an acute rental housing shortage was "a bit daunting".

"There’s so many people inquiring at the exact same time, no one’s even getting back to me."

Council communications manager Sam White said he could not comment on specific cases, but confirmed the council was upgrading some of the Lynch Block cabins to healthy homes standards, in line with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development requirements and "timescales" — work needed to be completed by next July.

The council did not have the money to upgrade all the cabins there, and, ultimately, would not be able to rent properties that did not meet the standards, he said.

"As a result, the total number of cabins available to tenants will be reduced."

All existing tenants had been assessed by the housing trust, to prioritise those in "greatest need", Mr White said.

"We continue to work closely with all council tenants, and fully acknowledge potential changes to their current living arrangements will be unsettling.

"In addition to the housing trust, we are involving other relevant support services as required, to help some tenants find alternative accommodation before their notice period ends," he said.

By Philip Chandler