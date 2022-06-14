Tenants leapt into bushes to escape blaze

Firefighters from Queenstown, Frankton, Arrowtown and Cromwell battled a blaze that ‘‘gutted’’a split-level house on Saturday night. PHOTOS: SUPPLIED

A blaze which engulfed a two-storey house in the Queenstown suburb of Fernhill on Saturday night has left the property "uninhabitable".

Fire and Emergency New Zealand were alerted at 11.58pm and the house was fully involved by the time four fire trucks arrived at the scene.

Rose Stamm, who lived downstairs with three others in the split-level rental house, was at home watching the Mountain Bike World Cup with her flatmate when she noticed "a glowing outside".

She believed the fire broke out on the balcony of the upstairs flat.

"I went outside and you could just see the fire everywhere on the balcony."

Ms Stamm ran back inside to alert her flatmate, and wake another, before they evacuated with their dog and called emergency services.

"We couldn’t escape out the side where we usually would go in and out, so we had to escape by jumping into the bushes and over the back decking."

They sought safety in the street below, and asked a group of people to help their elderly upstairs neighbour, who was still in the building.

"The roof had caught fire and there was a lot of smoke billowing out where he was. It was quite large and you could hear things exploding," Ms Stamm said.

A neighbour provided a ladder and about 10 people were at the base of the house to assist the upstairs occupant down.

The elderly man from the upstairs flat is believed to be fine after the fire.

The fire was eventually put out about 4am on Sunday.

Ms Stamm said as far as she was aware, no occupants of the building sustained any injuries, however a neighbour injured his hand trying to punch in a window to free the resident trapped upstairs.

An occupant of the ground level flat, Rose Stamm, returned to the scene to find belongings destroyed by the blaze.

Ms Stamm had been back to the house to retrieve personal items, but said both levels were uninhabitable and many of her and her flatmates’ possessions, including two bikes, ski gear and important documents, had been destroyed.

"Everything in our storage shed was gone, like completely evaporated [by the fire]."

The house’s brick walls meant the fire did not spread as far as it could have into the downstairs flat, she said.

She was glad for all the support.

"The amount of support we’ve had from the people around Queenstown, especially the mountain biking community ... people just helping out in so many ways, it’s insane," she said.

Detective Senior Sergeant Malcolm Inglis said the "quick action" of the community in assisting the occupier of the upstairs level "certainly went a long [way] to helping save lives".

He said he was unsure of the owner of the building but investigations into the cause of the fire were ongoing.

Fenz was unable to yet provide an update on any investigations.

