'Thick fog' warning for Lakes District

Authorities are warning drivers to watch out for thick fog in the Queenstown Lakes District on another morning of sub-zero temperatures.

Temperatures of -2degC to -5degC are being recorded across the district, Queenstown Lakes District Council said.

"We've got thick fog settling in places today which can dampen roads and bridge surfaces leading to ice forming, especially at day break. Please slow down and drive with caution."

Drivers were urged to take extra care on Tuckers Beach Road and on freshy gritted areas around Arthurs Point, Fernhill roundabout to Sunshine Bay and Priory Road.

In Central Otago, fog was building in isolated areas across the district, the Central Otago District Council said.

"Crews have gritted trouble spots but caution is advised particularly on bridge decks and shaded areas around day break."