Thirteen convicted for drink-driving in Queenstown court

Thirteen more drink-drivers were sentenced in the Queenstown District Court yesterday, including one woman who drove with a breath-alcohol level more than five times the legal limit.

Gaela Julie Sherlaw (45), retailer, of Queenstown, admitted driving with a blood-alcohol level of 261mg and careless driving on Belfast Tce on October 19.

Judge John Brandts-Giesen said her blood-alcohol level was ``horrendous''. Converting it to breath-alcohol meant she was driving with the equivalent of about 1300mcg.

The legal limit in breath is 250mcg, or 50mg in blood.

"It is a very, very high reading,'' he said.

"You were drunk. You were very drunk.''

Prosecuting sergeant Ian Collin said as Sherlaw drove over a rise in the road at 7pm she lost control, veered left, and hit a parked vehicle, worth $4000, which had been "written off''.

Sherlaw, who lived on the same street, was taken to Lakes District Hospital by a neighbour.

She told police she had consumed a "few glasses of wine'' and was on her way to see some "stray cats at the end of her street''.

Duty solicitor Bryony Shackell said Sherlaw had not intended leaving her property after she got home by taxi.

However, the Queenstown Cat Rescue volunteer opted to drive the 400m distance to discharge some of her volunteer duties.

"She simply made the decision to get behind the wheel which she very much regrets now.''

For drink-driving she was fined $1400, ordered to pay $130 court costs and disqualified for 13 months.

On the careless driving charge she was fined $300, court costs of $130 and ordered to pay $4000 reparation.

• A civil engineer who drove over a traffic island, continued across an oncoming lane, mounted a footpath, drove across a garden and into a car parked in a driveway was fined $1100 and disqualified for nine months.

Sgt Collin said Todd Peter Walsh (26), of Lower Shotover, lost control of his vehicle at 8.15pm at the intersection between Sylvan St and Howards Dr, in Lake Hayes Estate, on September 11.

A blood test gave a reading of 194mg.

Counsel Louise Denton said there was a tool box on his passenger seat and as he drove around a roundabout it fell over, at which point Walsh tried to pick it up.

One tool, thought to be a trowel, went under one of his pedals.

"Due to his level of intoxication he didn't handle that as well as he would have sober,'' she said.

Judge Brandts-Giesen said Walsh did not need a lecture "because you're probably fairly embarrassed, to say the least''.

For careless driving he was disqualified for three months, to be served concurrently with the ban imposed for drink-driving.

He was also ordered to pay $130 court costs.

OTHER DRINK-DRIVERS

Michael Kristopher Jolly (26), builder, of Queenstown, drink-driving, 440mcg, Lake Esplanade, November 14 at Queenstown, fined $500, court costs $130, disqualified six months.

Sarah Jocelyn Armstrong (32), bar manager, of Fernhill, drink-driving, 758mcg, Camp St, November 11, fined $750, court costs $130, disqualified six months.

Steven Midgley (53), sales assistant, of Wanaka, drink-driving, 481mcg, Wanaka-Luggate Highway, November 9, fined $550, court costs $130, disqualified six months.

Leon Moses Freeman (22), chef, of Arrowtown, drink-driving, 696mcg, Fryer Street, November 24, fined $750, court costs $130, disqualified six months.

Benjamin Lyndon Roulston (25), of Wanaka, drink-driving, 593mcg (second conviction), Ardmore St, Wanaka, November 11, fined $850, court costs $130, disqualified 28 days, alcohol interlock ordered followed by zero alcohol licence.

Michelle Angela Freeman (47), of Wanaka, drink-driving, 126mg (third conviction), Wanaka-Luggate Highway, October 27, fined $1000, court costs $130, disqualified nine months, reparation $285 for medical expenses and analyst fees..

James Patrick Dunne (58), builder, of Arrowtown, drink-driving, 109mg, Arthurs Point Rd, August 3, fined $600, court costs $130, disqualified six months, reparation $138.40 for medical expenses and analyst fees.

Luke Eric Matthews (27), tow truck driver, of Frankton, drink-driving (zero alcohol licence), 483mcg, September 2 at Queenstown, 75 hours' community work, disqualified 28 days, alcohol interlock and zero alcohol licences ordered; drink-driving (zero alcohol licence), Stanley St, September 2, 75 hours' community work (cumulative); driving while suspended (third or subsequent), April 15 at Rotorua, 150 hours' community work (cumulative), 12 months' supervision.

Hugh John Shields (23), fencer, of Albert Town, drink-driving (zero alcohol licence) 900mcg, September 21 at Wanaka, fined $1000, court costs $130, disqualified 28 days, alcohol interlock and zero alcohol licences ordered; refused to accompany police, September 21 at Wanaka and resisted constable Bruce McLean, September 21 at Wanaka, six months' supervision with special conditions, 100 hours' community work; disorderly behaviour, Ardmore St, September 21 at Wanaka, convicted and discharged.

Mattia Riva (27), of Albert Town, drink-driving, 522mcg, Lake Hawea-Albert Town Rd, November 24 at Albert Town, fined $400, court costs $130, disqualified six months.

Adam Robert Sampson-Waitana (20), labourer, of Frankton, drink-driving, 528mcg, Beach St, October 20, fined $500, court costs $130, disqualified six months.



