Town bucks trend as businesses open

In 2022, Arrowtown pushed through another year of Covid and industry shortages and still boasted 10 new businesses. Photo: Martin Sliva

Despite an up-and-down year for the surrounding region, Arrowtown is boasting its highest number of new businesses in almost a decade.

Ten businesses opened across a variety of sectors, including hospitality, retail and three new art galleries and workshops, in the historic town last year.

Marketview’s 2022 data showed Arrowtown had strong economic growth throughout Covid-19, and the Arrowtown Promotion and Business Association (APBA) said it was mainly thanks to locals and domestic tourism.

APBA manager Nicky Busst said the town’s small businesses adapted to and managed the situation with reduced staffing and hours, "allowing the town to stay open and become a place on the map for visitors and locals to spend time".

As well as new businesses opening their doors, Seletti, Smith & Western and Astor Bristed Gallery shifted into larger shop premises.

Fifty-nine percent of the Queenstown-Lakes district’s economic spend in 2022 was local and domestic, Arrowtown bringing in more than 10% of the total numbers, the APBA said.

melissa.ready@odt.co.nz