Traces of virus in resort wastewater

Traces of the Covid-19 virus have now been detected in wastewater systems in four New Zealand centres — Queenstown, Wellington, Christchurch and Rotorua.

The Ministry of Health said wastewater tests had recently detected weak positive results in Queenstown, Wellington, Christchurch and Rotorua.

Subsequent testing has been undertaken from which Queenstown and Wellington have returned negative results.

Further testing in Christchurch and Rotorua is under way.

The ministry said its current assessment was that the weak positive results were probably from recent positive cases in managed isolation or due to recently recovered cases who were not infectious but continued to shed the virus after returning home or while travelling.

There is no risk of infection from Covid-19 in wastewater.

Director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said wastewater testing served as an early warning system in the fight against Covid.

"When wastewater testing returns weak positives, it’s essential that anyone in these areas with symptoms consistent with Covid-19 stay at home and promptly call Healthline (0800358-5453) about getting a test," he said.

"Any cases of Covid-19 need to be detected quickly in order to stop the virus spreading in our communities. This is especially important as we head into winter, as people may have the usual winter coughs and colds."

The ministry urged everyone in New Zealand to continue using the NZ Covid Tracer app and keep up hygiene measures.

Meanwhile, there is disappointment within the senior community in Canterbury over vaccination delays.

Those over the age of 65 in the region were supposed to receive their vaccination this month, but according to the Canterbury District Health Board website would now not get it until July.

In correspondence seen by RNZ, the board said it did not have enough doses of the vaccine to start them before then.

It also said it did not have enough to finish its border workers and frontline health staff — the two highest priority groups — by July.

Christchurch GP Pippa Mackay had not been told about the new July start date and was frustrated, because she had been telling her older patients they could get a jab from June.

The communication from the DHBs had to improve, especially to doctors, she said.

"We’re not really sure quite what’s happening and how it’s happening.

"I know no more than I can read on a flyer or in the paper about what’s happening in our region here," she said.

National Covid-19 response spokesman Chris Bishop said people in Group 3 in Canterbury would be watching others around the country getting vaccinated while they waited, and may even start after the wider population in some areas.

Canterbury was exceeding the overall targets, set by each DHB, on the number of vaccines it delivered each week — reaching more than 41,000 people so far.

Mr Bishop said the problem was supply — it did not have enough vaccines to keep up with the priorities.

The Government should have been more aggressive when it negotiated the supply agreement with Pfizer, he said.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said the Government had been open about the fact the vaccine would come in smaller batches in the first half of the year.

"There is a constrained supply of vaccines at the moment. Canterbury have done very well, they have been ahead of what they’ve been budgeted ... but supply is limited until ... July," he said.

There were 350,000 doses in the national stockpile at present.

